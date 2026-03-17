Numerai GP LLC Takes Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 388.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 804.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Textron by 155.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 19,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total value of $1,940,391.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,141.12. The trade was a 71.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 19,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $1,959,885.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,749.30. The trade was a 34.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 304,473 shares of company stock worth $29,976,723 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of TXT opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $101.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Textron from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Textron from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

Get Our Latest Report on TXT

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.