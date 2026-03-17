Numerai GP LLC Takes $2.88 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 49,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Barclays raised shares of Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price target on Rollins and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $842,971.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,794.72. This represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gary W. Rollins sold 19,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $1,207,886.44. Following the sale, the chairman owned 5,322,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,699,388.94. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,435 shares of company stock worth $4,321,384. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.73 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 14.00%.The business had revenue of $912.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Further Reading

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