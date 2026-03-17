Mariner LLC Boosts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Mariner LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 556,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,569 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $195,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 94,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,005 shares of company stock valued at $910,133 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $292.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The company has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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