Numerai GP LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Numerai GP LLC boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 1.9% during the third quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 3.2% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 3.6% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore set a $300.00 target price on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.82.

DoorDash Stock Up 4.0%

DoorDash stock opened at $167.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.99. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.40 and a 1-year high of $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $218,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 208,412 shares in the company, valued at $44,837,757.68. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $220,762.50. Following the sale, the director owned 31,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,263.22. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,409 shares of company stock valued at $45,332,298. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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