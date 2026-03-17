Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Purchased by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC increased its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the third quarter worth about $1,876,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,714,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $898,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,464,649.80. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 12,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $1,485,843.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,781,796.23. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 224,292 shares of company stock worth $27,676,069 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Astera Labs from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.22.

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Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $127.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 104.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.75. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $262.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.60.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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