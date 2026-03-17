CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,770,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 593,015 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.14% of CVS Health worth $133,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in CVS Health by 36.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Argus cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.05.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.75%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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