National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,804,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,754,957 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of Pfizer worth $122,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 145,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 46,043 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $3,019,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 236.1% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57,188 shares during the period. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,613,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $151.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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