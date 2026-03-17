Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Purchases 20,888 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,888 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources makes up approximately 2.5% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AR. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 73,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 12.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Antero Resources Price Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.52. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 12.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 319,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,068.26. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Resources

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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