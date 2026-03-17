Mountaineer Partners Management LLC Takes Position in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 320,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,000. Uranium Energy makes up about 2.5% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Uranium Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Uranium Energy Price Performance

UEC stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 1.21. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $20.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UEC shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $26.50 to $26.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Uranium Energy from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company’s core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy’s approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

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