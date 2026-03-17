vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

VTVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

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vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 14.6%

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $150.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.51. The company had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 148,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, focused on discovering and developing orally administered small-molecule therapies for chronic diseases. Employing its proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, the company seeks to generate novel compounds that modulate key disease pathways while optimizing safety and pharmacokinetic properties.

The company’s lead candidate, azeliragon (TTP488), is an oral inhibitor of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) and has completed Phase II/III clinical evaluation in early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

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