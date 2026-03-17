Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $26.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.6923.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEVI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, SVP David Jedrzejek sold 7,093 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $151,648.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 98,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,366.34. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason Gowans sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,704.17. This trade represents a 30.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,341 shares of company stock worth $1,068,909. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 260.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,121 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,425 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.20%.The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.460 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company’s flagship label, Levi’s®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi’s, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

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