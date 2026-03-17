Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$24.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Air Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AC
Air Canada Price Performance
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.
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