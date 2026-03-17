Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$24.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Air Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th.

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Air Canada Price Performance

Air Canada Company Profile

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.56. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$12.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.78.

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Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.

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