Insider Buying: Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Insider Buys 138 Shares of Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden purchased 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,794 per share, with a total value of £5,235.72.

Intertek Group Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ITRK stock traded down GBX 62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,672. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,803. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,426.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,640.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.20. Intertek Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,664 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,150.

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Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 255.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intertek Group had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 10.01%. Equities analysts expect that Intertek Group plc will post 263.7305699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Intertek Group News

Positive Sentiment: Several directors and senior managers bought shares (total ~2,024 shares across ~11 transactions, ~£76.8k), which can be read as a sign of management confidence or opportunity buying at current levels. MarketBeat Insider Trades

Several directors and senior managers bought shares (total ~2,024 shares across ~11 transactions, ~£76.8k), which can be read as a sign of management confidence or opportunity buying at current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Some purchases were small and clustered around the same price (GBX 3,794), suggesting routine or formulaic purchases (e.g., planned purchases or share plan activity) rather than a single bullish signal. MarketBeat Insider Trades

Some purchases were small and clustered around the same price (GBX 3,794), suggesting routine or formulaic purchases (e.g., planned purchases or share plan activity) rather than a single bullish signal. Negative Sentiment: Two large insider sales dominate the picture: Andre Lacroix sold 37,635 shares (~£1.43m) and Colm Deasy sold 3,176 shares (~£120.5k). The scale of these disposals outweighs the buys and is likely interpreted by the market as a negative signal or a source of selling pressure. MarketBeat Insider Trades

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Intertek Group this week:

ITRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,847 to GBX 5,717 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 to GBX 4,800 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,169.50.

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About Intertek Group

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Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations.

Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

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