London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £453,863.28 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Michel-Alain Proch sold 5,304 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,557, for a total transaction of £453,863.28.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 0.4%

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up GBX 32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 8,756. The stock had a trading volume of 12,681,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,420,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 229.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.24. The firm has a market cap of £44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.42. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6,684 and a 52-week high of £118.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,330.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,661.44.

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London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 420.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that London Stock Exchange Group plc will post 405.5009823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £133 to £131 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £131 to £132 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a £135 price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £115 price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £119 to £114 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £122.

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London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

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LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

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