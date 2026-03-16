ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 18,350 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 12th total of 21,890 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,310 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,310 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.90. 23,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,965. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05.

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ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMO. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 777,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,724,000 after buying an additional 108,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 650,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $13,637,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,085,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,844,000.

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE: EMO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a combination of current distribution income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily targets equities and equity-related securities of companies in the energy midstream sector, including entities involved in the gathering, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids.

EMO’s portfolio typically includes common stocks, convertible securities and interests in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other energy infrastructure partnerships.

Further Reading

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