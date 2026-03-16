ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 18,350 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 12th total of 21,890 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,310 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,310 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of EMO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.90. 23,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,965. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE: EMO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a combination of current distribution income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily targets equities and equity-related securities of companies in the energy midstream sector, including entities involved in the gathering, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids.
EMO’s portfolio typically includes common stocks, convertible securities and interests in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other energy infrastructure partnerships.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- The U.S. Military’s “Ace Card” For Iran
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
- Only 500 people today…
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.