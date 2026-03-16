Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 60,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 103,026 shares.The stock last traded at $5.74 and had previously closed at $5.72.

Daito Trust Construction Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.39.

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Daito Trust Construction Company Profile

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Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DIFTY) is a Japan-based construction and real estate services firm specializing in the development and management of rental residential properties, commercial facilities and related infrastructure. The company provides end-to-end solutions that span site acquisition, architectural design, construction, leasing support and ongoing property administration. Leveraging a vertically integrated model, Daito Trust Construction aims to streamline project delivery and optimize operational efficiency for landlords and tenants alike.

In its core rental housing segment, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including property management, tenant recruitment, rent collection and routine facility maintenance.

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