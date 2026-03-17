First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Trading 2% Higher – What’s Next?

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 27,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 56,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Up 2.0%

The firm has a market cap of $233.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

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