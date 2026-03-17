SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.56 and last traded at $97.10. 23,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 24,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.31.

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.68. The stock has a market cap of $490.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.28.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P China ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 44,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,330,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

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