Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.55 and last traded at C$16.55. Approximately 1,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.68.

Wall Financial Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a market capitalization of C$529.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.50.

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Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wall Financial had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of C$48.95 million for the quarter.

Wall Financial Dividend Announcement

About Wall Financial

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 619.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

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Wall Financial Corp is in the development and management of residential rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties. The company owns and manages two hotel properties in Metro Vancouver namely the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre Hotel and the Westin Wall Centre Vancouver Airport Hotel. The company operates in three segments of the real estate industry namely, Ownership and management of revenue-producing residential and commercial properties (Rental), Ownership and management of hotel properties (Hotel), and the development and sale of residential housing (Development).

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