Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 41,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Uniserve Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The stock has a market cap of C$24.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.15.

About Uniserve Communications

(Get Free Report)

Uniserve Communications Corporation provides Internet access, telecommunications, and commercial IT consulting services to residential, business, and enterprise customers primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. The company offers fiber, internet, and digital telephone plans. It also provides office in a box solution that provides hardware for computers and laptops, phones, various networking equipment, and productivity software; managed services, including managed IT, network, security, back up, and storage, as well as hardware as a service; and colocation, cyber security, and cloud services.

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