Short Interest in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Grows By 26.4%

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,217 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the February 12th total of 12,832 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,642 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 35,642 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMN. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 30.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 339,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 80,046 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 275,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 68,566 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 36,680 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000.

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Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE FMN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.11. 16,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,682. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $11.38.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%.

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities, including investment-grade bonds, pre-refunded municipal obligations, variable rate demand obligations and related instruments. It may also allocate a portion of its assets to cash equivalents and repurchase agreements for liquidity and duration management.

The fund’s portfolio emphasizes quality and creditworthiness, focusing on sectors such as transportation, utilities, education and healthcare.

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