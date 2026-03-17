Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) & MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Head to Head Analysis

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gaxos.ai and MGM Resorts International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaxos.ai -549.60% -25.08% -24.33% MGM Resorts International 1.17% 26.04% 2.19%

Volatility & Risk

Gaxos.ai has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGM Resorts International has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Gaxos.ai shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gaxos.ai and MGM Resorts International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaxos.ai N/A N/A -$3.42 million ($0.42) -3.33 MGM Resorts International $17.54 billion 0.52 $205.86 million $0.75 47.98

MGM Resorts International has higher revenue and earnings than Gaxos.ai. Gaxos.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Resorts International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gaxos.ai and MGM Resorts International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaxos.ai 1 0 0 0 1.00 MGM Resorts International 4 7 8 1 2.30

MGM Resorts International has a consensus price target of $41.94, indicating a potential upside of 16.55%. Given MGM Resorts International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MGM Resorts International is more favorable than Gaxos.ai.

Summary

MGM Resorts International beats Gaxos.ai on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaxos.ai

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Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company's casino operations include slots and table games, as well as online sports betting and iGaming through BetMGM. Its customers include premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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