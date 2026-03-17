Analyzing Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) and Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT)

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) and Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Snail has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Snail alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Snail shares are held by institutional investors. 78.2% of Snail shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Flutter Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snail $84.47 million 0.25 $1.83 million ($0.68) -0.83 Flutter Entertainment $16.38 billion 1.16 -$310.00 million ($1.80) -60.40

This table compares Snail and Flutter Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Snail has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flutter Entertainment. Flutter Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Snail and Flutter Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snail 1 1 0 0 1.50 Flutter Entertainment 2 5 15 3 2.76

Flutter Entertainment has a consensus target price of $234.65, suggesting a potential upside of 115.85%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flutter Entertainment is more favorable than Snail.

Profitability

This table compares Snail and Flutter Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snail -15.14% -12.69% 1.44% Flutter Entertainment -1.89% 12.12% 4.19%

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats Snail on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snail

(Get Free Report)

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting. In addition, it provides online poker, casino, and rummy. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, sisal.com, and maxbet.rs websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.