Short Interest in WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Expands By 19.0%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,031 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 12th total of 10,109 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,331 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,331 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 47,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 140.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

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WisdomTree International Equity Fund Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of DWM stock traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $70.58. 22,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average of $68.90. WisdomTree International Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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