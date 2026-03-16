Short Interest in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Grows By 20.1%

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 27,581 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the February 12th total of 22,959 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,190 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,190 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

HMOP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.26. 149,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,373. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

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Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.1131 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 201,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

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