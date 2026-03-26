Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) & Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Financial Comparison

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) and Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Enviri and Republic Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviri -7.62% -13.47% -1.92% Republic Services 12.90% 18.44% 6.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Enviri shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Republic Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Enviri shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Republic Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviri 1 2 1 0 2.00 Republic Services 0 10 13 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enviri and Republic Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Enviri presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.09%. Republic Services has a consensus price target of $246.40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.44%. Given Enviri’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enviri is more favorable than Republic Services.

Volatility & Risk

Enviri has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Services has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enviri and Republic Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviri $2.24 billion 0.68 -$167.60 million ($2.12) -8.86 Republic Services $16.59 billion 4.01 $2.14 billion $6.85 31.43

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than Enviri. Enviri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Republic Services beats Enviri on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enviri

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Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris. This segment also produces and sells value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream, including road surfacing and materials, such as slag-based asphalt product under the SteelPhal brand; abrasives and roofing materials under the BLACK BEAUTY and SURE/CUT brand names; Metallurgical Additives; agriculture and turf products comprising soil conditioners and fertilizers under the CrossOver and AgrowSil brands; and cement additives. The Clean Earth segment provides specialty waste processing, treatment, recycling, and beneficial reuse solutions for waste needs, such as hazardous, non-hazardous, and contaminated soils and dredged materials to industrial, retail, healthcare, and construction industries. The company was formerly known as Harsco Corporation and changed its name to Enviri Corporation in June 2023. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Republic Services

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Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

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