Comparing PPJ Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PPJE) & Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

PPJ Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Get Free Report) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PPJ Enterprise and Movano, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPJ Enterprise 0 0 0 0 0.00 Movano 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

PPJ Enterprise has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movano has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

16.6% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Movano shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PPJ Enterprise and Movano”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPJ Enterprise $670,000.00 1.33 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Movano $1.01 million 16.20 -$23.73 million ($10.83) -1.33

PPJ Enterprise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Movano.

Profitability

This table compares PPJ Enterprise and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPJ Enterprise N/A N/A N/A Movano -3,409.60% -647.91% -225.03%

Summary

Movano beats PPJ Enterprise on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPJ Enterprise

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PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel. It also provides billing, specialty medical billing, collection, and workers comp lien collection services for health care providers in the areas of pain management, anesthesia and surgery centers practices, and various specialties of medicine. The company was formerly known as PPJ Enterprise and changed its name to PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. in October 2014. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Movano

(Get Free Report)

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking. It develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) for blood pressure or continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

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