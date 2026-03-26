Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Unloaded Sen. Angus S. King Jr.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (Independent-Maine) recently sold shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META). In a filing disclosed on March 24th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Meta Platforms stock on February 13th.
Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/13/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 2/13/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/13/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) on 2/13/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 2/13/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) on 2/13/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 2/13/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 12/29/2025.
Meta Platforms Stock Performance
Meta Platforms stock opened at $594.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $647.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.74. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Meta Platforms Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total transaction of $5,106,100.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,352.84. This trade represents a 74.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.77, for a total value of $1,574,473.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,746,335.16. This represents a 16.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,484 shares of company stock valued at $104,015,906. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Meta signed on as the launch customer/co-developer for Arm’s new AGI CPU, which de-risks Arm’s data-center push and signals Meta is securing bespoke AI infrastructure to lower long?term AI costs and improve performance. Arm launches first own-brand chip with Meta as launch customer
- Positive Sentiment: Meta is rolling out AI initiatives for commerce and small businesses (Meta Small Business, AI shopping tools), and is integrating AI across workflows — developments investors view as revenue?accretive and margin?supporting over time. Meta launches new initiative to support entrepreneurship, drive AI adoption
- Neutral Sentiment: Meta granted performance?tied stock awards and options to senior executives to retain talent during the AI race; markets see this as a retention positive but with aggressive targets (and potential dilution) embedded. Meta grants senior executives stock awards to retain talent
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Meta will cut several hundred roles (and unconfirmed reports of up to 20% headcount reductions) are being parsed as either necessary cost discipline amid huge AI CapEx or a sign of execution risk; investors are treating this as a mixed signal. Meta to lay off hundreds of employees
- Negative Sentiment: A New Mexico jury ordered Meta to pay $375 million after finding the company violated state consumer?protection laws by enabling sexual exploitation of minors — a headline legal loss that increases litigation and reputational risk. Meta found liable in child exploitation case, ordered to pay $375 million
- Negative Sentiment: In a separate Los Angeles bellwether, jurors found Meta negligent in a youth social?media addiction case and assessed punitive/compensatory damages (including a $2.1M punitive share for Meta), underscoring broader industry legal exposure that could prompt future damages or regulation. Jury Orders $3 Million in Punitive Damages Against Meta and YouTube
- Negative Sentiment: China has restricted founders of Manus amid a regulatory review of Meta’s acquisition, potentially delaying integration of AI talent and adding geopolitical execution risk. China bars Manus co-founders from leaving country as it reviews sale to Meta
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $900.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $935.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.63.
Read Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. RHL Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
About Senator King
Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.
King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.
Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.
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