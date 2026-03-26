Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Unloaded Sen. Angus S. King Jr.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (Independent-Maine) recently sold shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META). In a filing disclosed on March 24th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Meta Platforms stock on February 13th.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 2/13/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 12/29/2025.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $594.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $647.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.74. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total transaction of $5,106,100.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,352.84. This trade represents a 74.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.77, for a total value of $1,574,473.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,746,335.16. This represents a 16.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,484 shares of company stock valued at $104,015,906. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $900.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $935.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. RHL Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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