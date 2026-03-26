SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) vs. Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Critical Contrast

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) and Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEI Investments and Pacific Ventures Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments $2.30 billion 4.11 $715.30 million $5.63 13.71 Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SEI Investments and Pacific Ventures Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments 0 2 7 0 2.78 Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

SEI Investments presently has a consensus target price of $109.67, suggesting a potential upside of 42.06%. Given SEI Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Pacific Ventures Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SEI Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SEI Investments and Pacific Ventures Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments 31.14% 30.26% 25.33% Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SEI Investments beats Pacific Ventures Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEI Investments

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SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

About Pacific Ventures Group

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Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, meat, and food products to redistributors, hotels, restaurants, schools, and nursing homes. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and supplies fruits, vegetables, and specialty groceries to retail customers and wholesale restaurants. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

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