ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,706,340 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 12th total of 17,340,651 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,382,681 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,382,681 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,672,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $12,604,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,573.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 612,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 589,817 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $7,446,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,999,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,589,000 after purchasing an additional 376,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.79. 1,480,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.20. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China’s leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO’s service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.