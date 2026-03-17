Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65. 690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Riskgeorge In Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Riskgeorge In alerts:

Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Riskgeorge In had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 35.71%.The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter.

Riskgeorge In Company Profile

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. It operates in three segments: security line products, cable and wiring tools (Labor Saving Devices – LSDI) products, and all other products. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riskgeorge In Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskgeorge In and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.