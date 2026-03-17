iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Shares Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.81 and last traded at $39.72. 69,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 130,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.57.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 20,692.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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