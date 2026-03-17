Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Increases By 27.9%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 33,262 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the February 12th total of 26,008 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,958 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 260,958 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $113,000.

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BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.7%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.06. 300,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,799. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The trust seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income, as well as the potential for capital appreciation, through an actively managed portfolio of credit and income-producing securities. BTZ primarily focuses on instruments that offer attractive yields while aiming to preserve capital over the long term.

The portfolio is diversified across a broad spectrum of credit sectors, including investment-grade corporate debt, high-yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

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