NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Stock Price Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €14.58 and last traded at €14.66. 50,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.94.

NORMA Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $479.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.84.

NORMA Group Company Profile

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NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names.

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