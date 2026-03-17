Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Shares Down 8.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $336.44 and last traded at $336.44. Approximately 40 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHLAF shares. Oddo Bhf raised Schindler to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schindler currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Schindler
Schindler Stock Down 8.9%
About Schindler
Schindler Group is a Switzerland-based multinational engineering company specializing in the design, manufacturing and servicing of elevators, escalators and moving walkways. Its product portfolio spans a range of urban mobility solutions, from machine-room-less passenger lifts for residential buildings to high-capacity elevators for skyscrapers and heavy-duty escalators for transit hubs. The company emphasizes energy-efficient drive systems, digital connectivity and predictive maintenance technologies to support safe, reliable vertical transportation.
Founded in 1874 by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in Lucerne, Schindler has grown from a regional ironworks into a global industry leader.
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