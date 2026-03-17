Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 295 and last traded at GBX 290.50. 86,731 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 68,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.

Mpac Group Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of £87.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 340.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 324.54.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mpac Group news, insider Simon Kesterton acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 374 per share, with a total value of £10,098. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Mpac Group Company Profile

Mpac (AIM: MPAC) is a global leader in engineering and technology, designing, precision engineering, manufacturing, and supporting high-speed packaging equipment and solutions.

Mpac serves 80 countries across four key regions around the world including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Company operates in the attractive growth markets of Food & Beverage, and Healthcare. These targeted markets boast significant growth opportunities.

Through its six core product lines – BCA, Lambert, Langen, Switchback, CSi and SIGA Vision – the Company provides Original Equipment and Services for automated high-speed packaging, from assembly of products through to case packing and palletising.

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