BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Price Up 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 468,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,977,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered BellRing Brands from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

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BellRing Brands Trading Up 8.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.69.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a net margin of 7.88%.The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BellRing Brands news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,391 shares in the company, valued at $131,190.25. This trade represents a 37.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

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BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high?protein, better?for?you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin?off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health?conscious consumers through a portfolio of well?known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready?to?drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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