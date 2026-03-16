Ridgepost Capital (NYSE:RPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ridgepost Capital, Inc (NYSE:RPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.1650, with a volume of 492049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RPC. Barclays cut their target price on Ridgepost Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Ridgepost Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Ridgepost Capital in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “hold (c)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

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Ridgepost Capital Stock Performance

Ridgepost Capital Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $800.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Ridgepost Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Insider Transactions at Ridgepost Capital

In other Ridgepost Capital news, Director Robert B. Stewart, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Ridgepost Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 144,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,141.25. This trade represents a 7.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ridgepost Capital

(Get Free Report)

P10 (NYSE: RPC) is an oilfield services company that provides specialized equipment and field services to upstream oil and gas operators. The company focuses on supplying non?exclusive, rental and production support products and technical services that help customers complete, produce and maintain wells. Its offerings are designed to support a range of onshore operations, with emphasis on scalable, modular solutions that can be deployed across multiple basins.

Products and services typically include surface and downhole rental tools, completion and production accessories, well intervention and maintenance services, and related operational support.

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