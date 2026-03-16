Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Shares Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $17.9610. Approximately 476,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 753,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

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Once Upon A Farm Stock Down 2.7%

Insider Activity

Once Upon A Farm ( NYSE:OFRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The organic kids food company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.65 million.

In other news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb bought 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 145,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,460. This represents a 3.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Once Upon A Farm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM) is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

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