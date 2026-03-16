New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.1750. Approximately 1,705,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,109,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

New Found Gold Stock Down 3.7%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.30.

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Institutional Trading of New Found Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFGC. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in New Found Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 66.6% in the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in New Found Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of gold deposits in eastern Canada. The company’s principal asset is the Queensway Project, located in the Central Newfoundland gold belt, a region renowned for high-grade orogenic gold systems. New Found Gold employs systematic drilling and geophysical surveying to delineate multiple high-potential zones along a 25-kilometre strike corridor, targeting both near-surface and deeper structural targets.

The Queensway Project has garnered attention for its visible gold-bearing quartz veins and robust drill intercepts, which have extended known mineralized zones and uncovered new targets.

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