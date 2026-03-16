Elizabeth Loveman Sells 1,662 Shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) SVP Elizabeth Loveman sold 1,662 shares of NACCO Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $85,493.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,548.56. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Loveman also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, Elizabeth Loveman sold 4,053 shares of NACCO Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $210,918.12.

NACCO Industries Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,017. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $59.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $385.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.34%.

NACCO Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NACCO Industries

Institutional Trading of NACCO Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 362.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 1,788.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NACCO Industries, Inc is a Cleveland, Ohio–based diversified holding company with a history spanning more than a century. Through its principal subsidiaries, the company operates in two primary business areas: coal mining and material-handling system design and manufacturing. Originally incorporated in 1913, NACCO has maintained a presence on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NC since the 1920s, evolving its portfolio to meet changing market demands while preserving its core expertise in bulk commodities and industrial services.

The North American Coal Corporation, NACCO’s coal mining segment, is among the largest producers of lignite coal in the United States.

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