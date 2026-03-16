WBI (NYSE:WBI) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

WBI (NYSE:WBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.53 and last traded at $24.01. Approximately 260,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 644,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WBI from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of WBI in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of WBI in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

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WBI Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

WBI (NYSE:WBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $208.88 million during the quarter.

WBI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. WBI’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

WBI Company Profile

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WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is an integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company. WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is based in HOUSTON.

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