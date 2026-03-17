XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XIFR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Evercore reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.80 price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $12.00 price target on XPLR Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

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XPLR Infrastructure Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE:XIFR opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.24 million, a PE ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.01. XPLR Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The solar energy provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.87. XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that XPLR Infrastructure will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPLR Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in XPLR Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $1,465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $94,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPLR Infrastructure

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XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

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