Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.6%

TSM opened at $340.22 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $390.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.35 and its 200 day moving average is $307.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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