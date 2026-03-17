Immunome (IMNM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Immunome to post earnings of ($0.64) per share and revenue of $0.7850 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 3:00 PM ET.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,687.08% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. On average, analysts expect Immunome to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Immunome Stock Performance

Shares of IMNM opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMNM. Evercore increased their price objective on Immunome from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Immunome from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Immunome from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Immunome

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall acquired 4,729 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,018.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 665,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,070,122.10. The trade was a 0.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Isaac Barchas sold 383,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $8,330,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,031,181 shares in the company, valued at $44,157,874.94. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 69,518 shares of company stock worth $1,475,508 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Immunome by 134.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome’s approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company’s lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

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