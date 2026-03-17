Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $649.4790 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CEO Jeff Shaner sold 173,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $1,248,952.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,650,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,112,931.32. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick A. Cunningham sold 18,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $132,923.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 337,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,213.55. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 998,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,770. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 278,429 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,571,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 905,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 256,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 70.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,130,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 466,022 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

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