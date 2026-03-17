Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.2550 and last traded at $1.2550. 1,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.2650.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 0.8%

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) is a leading UK-based residential developer engaged in the design, construction and sale of new homes. The company focuses on delivering high-quality housing schemes, including apartments, detached and semi-detached houses, and bungalows. Through its integrated approach, Taylor Wimpey manages land acquisition, planning approvals and on-site construction to bring forward sustainable communities.

The company offers a diverse range of product types, from first-time buyer homes to family residences and retirement living properties.

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