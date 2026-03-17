Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Stock Price Down 7.2% – What’s Next?

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 28,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 18,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Nova Leap Health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Further Reading

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