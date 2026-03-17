Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.76 and last traded at GBX 6.76. 571,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,188,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.20.

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About Grit Real Estate Income Group

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Grit is a leading, London-listed pan-African impact real estate investor and solutions provider. We invest in and actively manage a diverse portfolio of assets underpinned by mainly US dollar and Euro denominated long-term lease with high-quality multi-national tenants.

We leverage our deep African real estate insights and in-country expertise to offer unique real estate solutions in property development, asset and property management as well as selected co-investment opportunities for qualifying counterparties.

Through our family of partnerships, we find opportunities to drive positive social and environmental change that transcend buildings to the benefit all current stakeholders and generations to come.

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