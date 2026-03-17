Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Shares Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.9050 and last traded at $124.86. 57,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 61,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

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Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Up 3.6%

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average of $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

(Get Free Report)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is one of Australia’s largest banking and financial services organizations, offering a broad range of products for individual, business and institutional customers. Established by the federal government in 1911, the group has grown into a diversified financial services company that provides everyday banking, lending, payments, wealth management and insurance solutions. The company’s securities are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and it also has American Depositary Receipts trading OTC under the symbol CMWAY.

Core activities include retail and business banking—deposit accounts, transaction services, mortgages, credit cards and personal and commercial lending—alongside institutional banking services such as corporate finance, markets and transaction banking.

Further Reading

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